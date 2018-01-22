‘V’ MARKS 90 YEARS

National Artist Bienvenido Lumbera cuts the cake during the grand celebration of the 90th anniversary of The Varsitarian, accompanied by former editors in chief of the official student paper of the University of Santo Tomas, on Saturday at the UST campus in Manila. Editors of the university paper condemned attacks on the press during the reunion of the paper’s alumni, including National Artist F. Sionil Jose, Alice Colet-Villadolid, The Manila Times columnist Francisco Tatad, Antonio Lopez, Crispin Maslog, Charlie Agatep, Cristina Pantoja-Hidalgo, Rina Jimenez-David, the Associated Press’ Jim Gomez and poet Vim Nadera, director of the Makiling High School for the Arts.
