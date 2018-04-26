VACAY’S JUST HERE

Crimson Hotel

Make it easy on yourself this summer and spend your vacay at the Crimson Hotel Filinvest City, Muntinlupa City. Take advantage of the Cityholic package from P4,888 net or Do Not Disturb package from P6,888 net. Or there’s the Weekend Away promo from P7,000 net or the Urban Wonderlust package from P10,000 net. All come with a host of benefits such as dining vouchers, snacks, movie tickets, mini bar and free internet in guestrooms and public areas.

Packages are available until June 30 and can be booked by visiting www.crimsonhotel.com/manila, using promo code HELLOSUMMER and get a chance to win a stay at NEO+Legian Bali, Indonesia.