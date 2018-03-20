VACC backs move to place Napoles under WPP

ANTI-corruption advocates are backing the Justice department’s move to place pork barrel scam prime suspect Janet Napoles under the Witness Protection Program (WPP), saying this would allow the public to know what really happened in the P10-billion pork barrel scam.

Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC) spokesman Arsenio “Boy” Evangelista said the group saw wisdom in the decision of the Department of Justice (DoJ) as Napoles was the one who invented and implemented the scheme to funnel development funds to bogus nongovernment organizations.

“So she is the best source of information that could help in the case buildup against government officials and

lawmakers involved in the scam who were never included in the filing of cases,” Evangelista explained.

Evangelista said these officials were either Cabinet members of former President Benigno Aquino 3rd or members of Congress.

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre 2nd earlier said that Napoles’ “provisional” admission to the WPP would not affect the earlier cases filed against her at the Sandiganbayan, and that she would remain in detention.|

The DoJ is considering her to become a witness in new cases to be filed against some lawmakers and government officials involved in the scam.

“Remember, when Napoles agreed to surrender to President Aquino and she [was]turned over to then Interior and local government secretary Manuel Roxas 2nd, she was under the control of administration that time,” Evangelista said. “Her affidavit was based on the dictates of the incumbent administration, that is why those who were charged were those perceived political foes.”

Evangelista said it was important to get the truth from Napoles while there’s still time, as some groups likely wanted her gone, which could mean the P10-billion pork barrel scam would remain unresolved.

“If she would refuse to disclose everything then she should not be placed under the WPP,” he added.

‘No provisional admission in WPP’

Special Prosecutor Edilberto Sandoval of the Office of the Ombudsman contradicted the DoJ on Monday, saying there was no provisional admission to the WPP.

On Monday, the Sandiganbayan’s First, Third, and Fifth Divisions heard the motion filed by the Napoles camp asking the court to order the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) to transfer her custody to the DoJ.

“I will still take note of Republic Act 6981…To me, there’s no such thing as provisional grant. How long? Can it be 10 years? One year?” Sandoval, a former Sandiganbayan presiding justice, said in an interview.

He asked: “Suppose later on, after about six months, it is denied, what will happen to the provisional admission?”

According to him, either one is admitted to the program or not.

He argued before the Sandiganbayan’s First Division that if Napoles’ motion was granted, “it will have far-reaching effect.”

Defense lawyer Stephen David said in a separate interview the Napoles camp filed a motion seeking custody transfer “as a matter of courtesy to the” Sandiganbayan.

According to Sandoval, Napoles’ transfer is “the court’s call.”

Medialdea, Aguirre advice sought

David said he filed the motion seeking a Sandiganbayan order for Napoles’ custody transfer after consulting with Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea and Justice Secretary Aguirre.

He said Medialdea’s advice was “to file a motion. That is why I filed a motion.”

The court gave the prosecution 10 days from March 19 to file its comment or opposition to the motion.

Napoles — who is detained at a BJMP facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig —is one of the accused in the P224-million plunder case filed against former Sen. Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. which is pending before the Sandiganbayan’s First Division, in the P183-million plunder case filed against former Sen. Jose “Jinggoy” Estrada which is pending before the court’s Fifth Division, and in the P172-million plunder case filed against former Sen. Juan Ponce Enrile which is pending before the court’s Third Division.

