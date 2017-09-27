VACC blames Duterte’s corrupt supporters for Diño’s ouster as SBMA chairman

THE Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC) blamed the corrupt men and women surrounding President Rodrigo Duterte for the ouster of Martin Diño as chairman of the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA).

VACC president Dante Jimenez said all forms of corruption were in the present government of Duterte and the best example of it was when corrupt men at the SBMA won by lobbying for the sacking of Diño as the agency’s head.

“We received complaints that some people surrounding the President are so corrupt. We accept with heavy heart the transfer of our chairman Martin Diño to the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG). What we deeply dislike was the manner of his sacking. He was replaced like garbage and he was given the opportunity of a proper turnover just like what he did when he assumed office,” Jimenez told a press conference in Manila on Wednesday.

Jimenez did not name names but he was referring to SBMA officials who argued with Diño particularly on the powers of the chairman.

“SBMA is a hot bed of corruption like smuggling of drugs and fuel, among others. I’m sure it will remain a corrupt agency,” the VACC founding chairman said.

Diño was replaced by Wilma Eisma who took her oath of office before Senior Deputy Executive Secretary Menardo Guevarra Tuesday morning.

Diño said he was called to Malacanang by the President who himself relayed to him his transfer to DILG as undersecretary for Barangay (village) Affairs. Diño was a former barangay chairman in Quezon City.

Jimenez and Diño, however, clarified that they remained big supporters of Duterte and would continue to “protect” the President.

“I hope this message will reach him (Duterte) or else corruption will prevail until 2022,” he said, referring to the year ending the term of the President.

Jimenez said Diño was never accused of corruption and he remained clean up to this time. JIM PILAPIL