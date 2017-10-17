VACC, BRAD join hands vs drugs

NAGA CITY: The Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC) had joined hands with Bikol Region Against Drugs (BRAD) to curb the proliferation of illegal drugs and help boost the government’s anti-drug campaign in the countryside.

Advertisements

Dante Jimenez, VACC founding chairman, told The Manila Times that he linked up with BRAD led by former police regional director Ramon Melvin Buenafe to strengthen the government’s war on illegal drugs.

Buenafe is the deputy director of the Bureau of Corrections. He organized BRAD during his stint as police director of Bicol region.

Jimenez called on citizens to arm themselves against drug lords, narco- politicians, drug traders and pushers.

He said acquiring firearms will not lead to the proliferation of loose firearms because these guns will be used b the people to protect themselves.

The VACC signed a Memorandum of Agreement with BRAD at The Tent of Avenue Plaza. The signing was witnessed by Buenafe, Camarines Sur Gov. Luiz Miguel Villafuerte, Tommy Lee, chairman of VACC Bicol, VACC lawyers and close to 1,000 participants.

The group also signed a manifesto of support to the government’s war against illegal drugs and this will be submitted to President Rodrigo Duterte when he visits Naga City on Oct. 17 to attend a forum on federalism and the oath-taking of 5,000 new PDP-Laban members.