VACC chairman sees De Lima in jail

ANTI-crime crusader Dante Jimenez is confident that Sen. Leila de Lima will end up in jail because the testimonies of former Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) officer-in-charge Rafael Ragos and inmate Herbert Colanggo are enough to prove that the former Justice secretary received money from drug lords operating from the New Bilibid Prison (NBP).

“I am very optimistic that she could be jailed,” Jimenez, chairman of the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC), told reporters in a media forum in San Juan City.

The group on Tuesday filed drug trafficking complaints at the Department of Justice against De Lima and seven others allegedly involved in the illegal drug trade inside the national penitentiary.

Also charged were former Justice Undersecretary Francisco Baraan 3rd; former BuCor chief Franklin Bucayu;

De Lima’s former security aides Ronnie Dayan, Joenel Sanchez and Jose Adrian Dera alias Jad De Vera; Bucayu’s staff and alleged bagman Col. Wilfredo Ely; and high profile inmate Jaybee Sebastian.

De Lima on Tuesday said she will also file charges against her detractors, including President Rodrigo Duterte, for their “blatant abuse of power.”

The senator said she would file a case at the Supreme Court to test the limits of presidential immunity.

Jimenez however said De Lima’s plan was a “diversionary tactic” to stop her critics from pursuing legal actions against her.

“I think this is a sign of frustration and desperation,” he said.

Malacanang also belittled De Lima’s plan to file charges against the President.

Presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella said any complaint that will be filed against Duterte will not prosper because he is immune from suit.

“It seems to be a move to elude focus on her,” the Palace official added.