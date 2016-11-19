VACC chief conferred honorary doctorate

The International Academy for Leadership and Management (IALM), in partnership with Alliance of Chaplains for Transformation Society (ACTS), conferred an honorary doctorate degree to Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC) founding chairman and president Dante Jimenez during their 18th commencement exercises held at the Manila Hotel on Saturday.

Jimenez was keynote speaker at the graduation of 50 students of the doctoral and masteral programs of IALM based in Northwest 147th Street, Edmond, Oklahoma, USA.

He urged the graduates to report any case of graft and corruption, criminality and illegal drugs to the nearest police station or government authority in charge of investigating them.

“We can effect change. We can help President Rodrigo Duterte fight illegal drugs by reporting crimes happening right in our barangays. You can be an agent of change if you do that,” said Jimenez, who formed VACC 27 years ago after his brother was killed by a drug syndicate.

Among those who led in the conferment of the honorary doctorate degree to Jimenez was ACTS chairman Bishop Hernando Bruce.

Jimenez was accompanied by his two daughters and his brother Dr. Gabriel Jimenez.

Aside from Bruce, other pastors present were Bishop Maximo Gayta, Bishop Romarico Ramirez, and Bishop Rizalito San Juan.

Other recipients of honorary doctorate degrees in public administration were Philippine National Police Director General Ronaldo “Bato” De La Rosa, Albay province Board Member Victor Ziga Jr., Isabela Gov. Faustino “Bojie” Dy 3rd, Cagayan Gov. Manuel Mamba, Rosales, Pangasinan Mayor Susan Casareno, Ilagan City Mayor Vedasto Villanueva, businessman Mariano Bassig, Engr. Abdon Antipolo, Judge German Ballesteros 3rd; and Dr. Mario Danao.