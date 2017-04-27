VACC condemns SC ruling on Torre de Manila

ANTI-CORRUPTION advocates on Wednesday strongly condemned the decision of the Supreme Court allowing the resumption of the construction of DMCI’s Torre de Manila which critics referred to as the Rizal monument’s “photobomber.”

Dante Jimenez, founding chairman of the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC), said his group is willing to back the Knights of Rizal on whatever steps it is planning to make in connection with SC ruling.

“VACC condemns the Supreme Court decision favoring the continuation of the construction of Torre de Manila which has destroyed the view of the monument of our National Hero Dr. Jose Rizal,” Jimenez said.

The High Tribunal voted 9-6 dismissing the petition filed by the Order of the Knights of Rizal in September 2014 questioning the construction of the 49-storey building.

The SC also ordered the lifting of the temporary restraining order (TRO) it issued on June 16, 2015.

Jimenez insisted that the decision to recall the TRO on technical grounds is unacceptable and must be rejected by the people through protests and prayers.

The VACC head said that they will ask for legislative and executive intervention on the matter.