VACC holds ‘Krusada’ for unsolved crimes

The Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC) on Monday held its annual “Krusada Para Sa Mga Biktima” in Manila to urge the government to act upon unresolved cases of heinous crimes.

Now on its 27th year, the group staged prayer rallies in front of the Court of Appeals, Department of Justice, Supreme Court, National Bureau of Investigation and Manila Police District.

A cross was used by the group to symbolize the struggle of the victims’ families in their search for justice.

Chairman and founder Dante Jimenez said their consistent call is for the government to resolve long-standing cases pending in the courts and bring justice to the victims.

He also said the judiciary and legislative branches of the government should keep pace with the executive and expedite their work.

Jimenez added the judiciary should limit the use of “delaying tactics” that prolong the period before the courts reach a resolution.