VACC to Hontiveros: Substantiate ‘harassment’ claims

THE Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC) demanded that Senator Risa Hontiveros substantiate her claims in which she implicated the group in an alleged plot to harass her.

Dante Jimenez, founding chairman, said that the VACC did not have any knowledge about the text exchanges allegedly between Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre 2nd and former congressman Jacinto Paras discussing about expediting the filing of a case supposedly against the senator.

Jimenez said Hontiveros was mistaken in dragging the VACC into the issue because while Paras was a volunteer lawyer for the organization, he was not a member of the group.

Hontiveros, in a privilege speech on Monday, asked Aguirre to resign because of his “unethical conduct”.

The senator particularly cited an exchange of text messages between Aguirre and a certain “Cong. Jing” which was caught on camera during the Senate public order and dangerous drugs committee hearing into senior high school student Kian Loyd de los Santos’ death.

Hontiveros alleged that in the text messages, Aguirre ordered “Cong. Jing” to expedite the case to be filed against Hontiveros.

Hontiveros, in her speech, alleged that the VACC, through Paras, was being used by Aguirre to go after her.

“We are concerned by [the]privilege speech of Sen. Hontiveros [which]was very malicious and baseless,” Jimenez said in an interview.

He also appealed to Hontiveros to stop politicizing the heinous crime cases and instead help the families of the victims obtain justice.

“Please if you bear grudges against the Duterte administration or if you have issues against the President’s war against drugs, don’t drag the victims’ families into your brand of dirty politics,” Jimenez said.

Jimenez also said he would not allow Hontiveros to continue destroying the organization that has been protecting victims of heinous crimes for almost 30 years. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA