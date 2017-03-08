VACC lauds House for passing HB 4727

The Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC) on Tuesday lauded the passage of the death penalty bill at the House of Representatives and urged the Senate will soon pass its own measure.

House Bill 4727 however only seeks to impose the capital punishment on those convicted of drug dealing and planting drugs as evidence.

The VACC in a statement expressed hopes that the final death penalty bill will cover other heinous crimes such as plunder, rape with homicide, kidnapping with homicide, carnapping with homicide.

The group said the reimposition of death penalty will help deter heinous crimes.

The Palace also applauded the passage of HB 4727.

“The restoration of capital punishment underlines the Duterte administration’s goal to reduce illegal drug-related criminality. The death penalty, with its strong deterrent effects, protects innocent lives. At the same time, its punitive aspect ensures that criminals recompense grievous loss,” Presidential Spokesperson Ernie Abella.

“We trust the bill will also be passed in the Senate considering that it is a vital tool in the Duterte administration’s war on drugs and criminality,” he added.

Rep. Lito Atienza however questioned the approval of the measure, saying House rules were violated.

“We should have been allowed to explain before the vote. Tradition dictated that the Minority should have been given the chance to speak before the body. You did not allow this. Now you have approved this bill that is a curse on our predominantly Catholic nation. Eighty-six percent of our people are Catholics. We must put that in mind when we pass laws. We should consider our faith,” Atienza said.

“We have many reasons to say no to this measure. This goes against the treaty that we signed with the United Nations. This is in violation of the Constitution that says death penalty can be restored for compelling reasons.

What’s compelling about mismanagement? About corruption? In the police, in the prosecution, in the judiciary?”