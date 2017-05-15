VACC lauds Immigration men for arrest of terror suspects

THE Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC) on Monday commended the Bureau of Immigration (BI) in its counter-terrorism campaign that led to the capture of two suspected members of the extremist Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) in Taguig City.

The VACC, through its founding chairman and president Dante Jimenez, lauded Immigration chief Jaime Morente and five other top officials, 10 intelligence and confidential operatives.

“We commend the BI through the able leadership of Commissioner Jaime H. Morente in its counter-terrorism campaign particularly for the courage and dedication to duty, prompt action and effective investigation and intelligence work of its team of officers and operatives that led to the arrest of the two suspected terrorists and neutralization of their alleged plot for a bombing operation in the country,” Jimenez said.

The two suspected terrorists, Hussein Al-Dhafiri, a Kuwaiti, and Syrian Rahaf Zina, were arrested on March 25 in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig by Immigration agents and members of the Philippine Army.

Reports from the Intelligence Service of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (ISAFP) and the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) showed that Al-Dhafiri “has links to terrorism and is believed to pose a threat to the national security of the Philippines.”

Records showed that the two suspects made several trips to the Philippines last year and traveled to Cebu and Davao in January this year.

Also cited by the VACC were Jose Carlitos Z. Licas, Bobby Raquepo, Joseph Cueto, Rommel Tacorda, Marc Red Marinas, Vincent Bryan Allas, Laarni Jane Dr. Atienza and John Patrick Mendez, Erwin Kristoffer Gomez, Raul Dayan, Dante Majadas, Marcelino Alunday, Julius Cabading, Benjamin Murot and Paul Kristian Pasia.

“They showed courage and professional competence and dedication to duty as part of the BI team that apprehended the two suspects,” Jimenez said.