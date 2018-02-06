VACC, PAO sue Health officials

THE VOLUNTEERS Against Crime and Corruption (VACC) and the Public Attorney’s Office (PAO) have filed administrative and civil cases against officials of the Department of Health (DoH) in connection with the controversial dengue immunization program.

Lawyers Nasser Marohomsalic, Glenn Chong and Manuelito Luna filed the VACC complaint before the Office of the President on Monday against Undersecretaries Carol Tanio, Gerardo Bayugo, Lilibeth David, and Mario Villaverde; Assistant Secretaries Lyndon Lee Suy and Nestor Santiago; Director Laureano Cruz; Directors Joyce Ducusin and Mar Wynn Bello; Director IV Leonila Gorgolon, Rio Magpantay and Ariel Valencia; and Director Julius Lecciones.

The VACC, which was joined by the Vanguard of the Philippine Constitution Inc., accused the DoH officials of committing “grave misconduct and gross negligence” for “ill-advisedly, thoughtlessly, or imprudently” implementing the anti-dengue vaccine program.

“We accused them of gross negligence and grave misconduct. These two crimes are twin crimes, twin brothers or sisters, they go together on the ground that these people violated medical protocols in the consideration of the program, the Dengvaxia program, as well as violations of certain provisions of the Procurement Reform Law,” Marohomsalic told reporters during an interview.

“Now these medical protocols violated consist of the following: there were clinical trials but the clinical trials only reached up to Phase 3; there’s supposed to be Phase 4. But despite the absence of clinical trial four, they implemented already Dengvaxia. They have already established or organized task forces. To top it all, there was no procurement yet of the Dengvaxia vaccine. It was only on [March 9, 2016] that the purchase order was signed by certain officials of the DoH and yet they made already the launch program and mass-vaccinated children,” he added.

In the complaint, the VACC and Vanguard also asked Malacañang to suspend the DoH officials pending investigation to prevent them from using their power to “destroy, hide or tamper with the evidence as well as intimidate potential witnesses against them.”

The DoH suspended the anti-dengue vaccination program in December 2017, after manufacturer Sanofi Pasteur revealed that Dengvaxia could cause severe dengue in individuals who did not contract the virus prior to immunization.

Over 800,000 children have been inoculated with Dengvaxia prior to the release of these new findings.

Questionable procurement

The two groups questioned the procurement of Dengvaxia vaccine, which they claimed was “fast tracked” and might have violated the Government Procurement Reform Act.

“There is an urgent and imperious necessity to preventively suspend all the respondents pendente lite so that they may not use their power or influence to destroy, hide or tamper with the evidence as well as intimidate potential witnesses against them, or otherwise obstruct justice,” it added.

On Friday, February 2, the VACC lodged a complaint before the Commission on Elections against former president Benigno Aquino 3rd, former Health Secretary Janette Garin, former Budget Secretary Florencio Abad, four former DoH officials, and 13 active DOH officials over the Dengvaxia fiasco.

The VACC accused Aquino and other respondents of violating Section 261 of the Omnibus Election Code when they allowed the release of P3.5 billion in public funds for the procurement of the Dengvaxia vaccine.

Parents sue Garin, 30 others

The PAO on Monday assisted the family of a Dengvaxia recipient in filing a complaint against 31 officials said to be responsible for the vaccination program.

Chief Public Attorney Persida Acosta assisted the family of 10-year-old Anjielica Pestilos when they filed the complaint at the Quezon City Regional Trial Court past 4 p.m.

The charges were filed in connection with the death of Pestilos, the first Dengvaxia case handled by PAO.

A civil case for damages amounting to around P4.1 million was filed against former Health secretary Janette Garin, former Health Undersecretary Vicente Belizario and former Undersecretary Kenneth Hartigan-Go.

Incumbent Health officials were also named in the complaint – Bayugo, Suy, Ducusin, Division Chief Rosalind Vianzon, and Director Mario Baquilod.

Charges were also filed against officials of French pharmaceutical company Sanofi, namely Carlito Realuyo, Stanislas Camart, Jean Louis Grunwald, Jean-Francois Vacherand, Conchita Santos, Jazel Anne Calvo, Pearl Grace Cabali and Maria Ester Antoni, who exported the vaccines to the country.

Officials of distributor Zuellig Pharma Corp. were also cited in the complaint: Kasigod Jamias, Michael Becker, Ricardo Romulo, Imran Babar, Raymund Azurin, Nilo Badiola, John Stokes Davison, Marc Franck, Ashley Antonio, Ana Liza Peralta, Rosa Maria Chua, Danilo Cahoy, Manuel Concio 3rd, Roland Goci and Ma. Visitation Barreiro.

Ramil Pestilos, father of Anjielica, said that he was “thankful” that the case was finally filed.

“Sana ho makamit na talaga namin yung hustisya (I hope we really attain justice),” he told The Manila Times.

In a news briefing earlier, PAO forensic expert Erwin Erfe said results from Pestilos’ autopsy indicated that her body was already weak when she received the vaccine.

This resulted in Pestilos contracting a viscerotropic-like disease, or acute multiple organ failure that occurs after a vaccination.

Erfe said Pestilos’ body showed severe bleeding of lungs and other internal organs—familiar symptoms linked to severe dengue.

“Pestilos should have been excluded prior to the vaccination. She has no history of dengue,” Erfe said.

WITH GLEE JALEA