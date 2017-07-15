THE Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC) has renewed its demand against Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales to resign or be slapped with an impeachment complaint for “downgrading” the charges against former president Benigno Aquino 3rd in connection with the Mamasapano massacre two years ago.

During a forum in Quezon City on Saturday, VACC Chairman Dante Jimenez scored Morales’ “selective justice” over her recent order to indict Aquino for usurpation of authority and graft instead of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide in relation to the deaths of 44 police commandos in the hands of Muslim insurgents in January 2015.

“We feel…that this is an orchestrated design to eventually whitewash and scrap the case against the former president Aquino. That’s how our lawyers [in the VACC]see, that’s how the families of the victims feel,” Jimenez told reporters.

“That’s why Ombudsman Morales has shown selective justice that’s why we ask her, she either resigns or we will proceed with the impeachment complaint that our lawyers have been preparing for a long time,” he added.

The VACC made a call to impeach Morales in January, saying that the Ombudsman “failed” to hold Aquino accountable for the deaths of 44 members of the special police force.

The VACC legal team also lawyers for the families of the 44 SAF officers.

In January, Morales filed graft and usurpation of official functions before the Sandiganbayan against former PNP chief Alan Purisima and former PNP-SAF director Getulio Napeñas.

On Friday, Morales ordered the filing of graft and usurpation of authority against Aquino, Purisima and Napeñas, saying that the former chief executive was aware of the suspension of the former PNP chief since 2014 when he put him in charge of “Oplan Exodus”, which sought to arrest Malaysian terrorist Zulkifli bin Hir, alias Marwan, and Ahmad Ukmad Uson who were hiding in Mamasapano.

The operation failed to carry out the order as Muslim supporters and sympathizers of the two terrorists engaged some 400 SAF men in a gunbattle that killed 44 commandos. DEMPSEY REYES