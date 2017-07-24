VACC very satisfied with Duterte

The Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC) gave President Rodrigo Duterte a “very satisfactory” performance rating a day before his State of the Nation Address.

On a scale of one to 10, with 10 being the highest, the VACC gave the President a score of eight. The group based its ratings on the President’s performance in relation to the advocacy of the organization, which is focused on fighting crime and corruption.

Dante Jimenez, founding chairman of the VACC, said Duterte’s rating would have been higher if not for the poor performance of some agencies under the executive branch like the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG); Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and the Department of Justice (DOJ).

The DILG and PDEA got a score of six while the Justice department got five.

The Office of the Ombudsman got the lowest score of three.

Jimenez earlier vowed to push for the impeachment of Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales because of her alleged partiality to former President Benigno Aquino 3rd, who was charged in connection with the Mamasapano massacre in 2015.

The Senate meanwhile got a score of five, because of its failure to immediately act on the bill restoring the death penalty on the country.

“Wala pa silang nauumpisahan sa death penalty. Ang House [of Representatives]approved na (They have not started on the death penalty bill. The House already approved it),” Jimenez noted.

Several measures seeking to reinstate death penalty are pending at the Senate committee on justice and human rights headed by Senator Richard Gordon.

Meanwhile the House of Representatives got a score of seven (very satisfied); while the Supreme Court got four (not at all satisfied).

The VACC also found the performance of the Commission on Elections, Sandiganbayan, Commission on Audit, Civil Service Commission, and the lower courts “lightly satisfactory.”