VACC seeks justice for Gata massacre victims

Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption founding chairman Dante Jimenez on Tuesday joined the families of four victims of the massacre in Barangay Gata in Caramoan, Camarines Sur in 2014 who are seeking justice.

Jimenez said justice for the four small-scale gold miners takes precedence over the quest for justice for the slaughtered dog shown in the movie “Oro” which was inspired by the Gata 4 massacre.

The VACC chief was joined by the wives of the fallen miners — Jessie Brondia, Julio and Rene Labiano, and Salem Virtuz. The four were killed by members of the Sagip Kalikasan Task Force in March 2014.

The suspects are already in jail but the case is moving very slow.

The movie “Oro”, an entry at the last Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) that won Irma Adlawan the Best Actress Award, has been banned because a dog was killed during the filming of the movie.

“The film was reviewed before the film festival but somebody whispered and said respect the law on animals,” Jimenez said.

The children of the victims were present during the news briefing.

The Labianos have three children each. Brondia also had three while Virtuz is single.

Barangay Gata chairman Mercy Sueño, who was portrayed by Adlawan in the movie, urged MMFF officials not to ban the showing of the movie, saying it will help them seek justice for the killing of the four miners.