VACC seeks plunder raps vs Aquino, ex-officials over purchase of Dengvaxia

ANTI-corruption advocates requested on Thursday the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee to recommend the filing of plunder against former President Benigno Aquino 3rd, members of his Cabinet and health officials over the anomalous P3.5-billion purchase of the Dengvaxia vaccine.

The Volunteer Against Crime and Corruption (VACC), in a position paper submitted to the committee, claimed that Aquino committed plunder when he allowed the release of the funds for the procurement of the vaccine and extending favors to Sanofi Pasteur, the manufacturer of the controversial anti-dengue vaccine.

According to the VACC, even if the release of the P3.5 billion was made by former Budget secretary Florencio Abad, such release would not have been made “without express presidential imprimatur, either verbal or written.

The anti-corruption advocates added that release of funds to the health department happened after Aquino met twice with officials of Sanofi Pasteur, thus leading to the conclusion that Aquino extended favors to the pharmaceutical giant.

“The irregularity becomes more pronounced in view of the admission of former health undersecretary Kenneth Hartigan-Go that the vaccination program was politically motivated,” the VACC said in its position paper, which was read by lawyer Fernando Topacio at the resumption of the Senate hearing on the Dengvaxia issue.

Apart from Aquino and Abad, VACC also asked the Senate to recommend the filing of charges against former officials of the department of health — Secretary Janette Garin, Boy Gako, Lilibeth David and Philippine Children’s Medical Center Chief Julius Lecciones.

“In sum there is an overwhelming evidence to the effect that Aquino and Abad had, in conspiracy with the other named above, illegally funded a vaccination program that was conceived in violation of legal and administrative protocols, and consented the misdelivery by Sanofi of numerous lots of untested vaccine…” VACC added.