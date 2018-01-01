VACC sees more Dengvaxia victims

UNLESS the Department of Health (DoH) accepts that Dengvaxia poses a serious health risk to individuals inoculated with the anti-dengue vaccine, more victims will suffer from severe dengue, anti-corruption advocates warned Sunday.

The Volunteers Against Crimes and Corruption (VACC) called on Secretary Francisco Duque 3rd to be open to the findings of local investigating bodies like the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the Public Attorneys Office (PAO) on the issue.

Dante Jimenez, founding chairman of the VACC, said the health secretary is in denial as far as the anti-dengue vaccine issue is concerned.

He called on the DoH to give priority to the safety of the public.

“He (Duque) is on a denial stage and he cannot accept the reality that Dengvaxia is a failure and has already killed several individuals in our country,” Jimenez said in an interview.

The DoH during the administration of President Benigno Aquino 3rd spent P3.5 billion to procure the vaccine manufactured by Sanofi Pasteur, which was registered with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in December 2015. The government procured it in March 2016.

It was subsequently administered to children in Central Luzon, Southern Tagalog and Metro Manila by April the same year.

Six months after the DoH launched the Dengue School-Based Immunization program, Christine Mae de Guzman, a grade four pupil from Bataan fell ill and died of severe dengue on October 15, 2016.

According to her parents, Christine has not been infected with the dengue virus before her immunization on April.

Other deaths supposedly due to severe dengue have been reported, but the health department has yet to issue an official statement linking Dengvaxia to the deaths.

The Senate blue ribbon committee and the committee on health and demography have started their investigations into the matter to determine if there were lapses and irregularities on the part of the previous administration.

Sen. Joseph Victor Ejercito, chairman of the Senate health committee, is also planning to hold a separate inquiry to focus on the medical aspect of the issue that would help parents understand the situation of their children who have been inoculated with Dengvaxia.

“Secretary Duque should wake up to the reality that Dengvaxia has already killed and will be killing more if DoH would just rely on the Sanofi,” Jimenez said.

What the secretary must do, he added, is to coordinate with NBI and PAO experts and look into their findings rather than getting opinion from other “independent experts” that would be chosen by the department.

Jimenez insisted that the NBI and PAO are two independent investigating bodies that could be tapped by the health department because the latter cannot investigate itself.

“The lives of thousands of children are at stake here, and if he (Duque) cannot do that (cooperate) he better give the post to others,” he added.

Jimenez said the VACC is currently providing assistance to those who want to sue Sanofi and other individuals responsible for the vaccine and the group would be coming up with class suit soon.