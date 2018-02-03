VACC sues Aquino anew over Dengvaxia

THE Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC) on Friday filed charges of election law violations before the Commission on Elections (Comelec) against former president Benigno Aquino 3rd and 19 others for the mass injection of controversial anti-dengue vaccine Dengvaxia during the 2016 election period.

Charged along with Aquino were former Budget secretary Florencio Abad and Health secretary Janet Garin, and 13 incumbents and 4 retired officials of the Department of Health (DoH).

The active DoH officials were Undersecretaries Gerardo Bayugo, Lilibeth David, Mario Villaverde, and Luydon Lee Suy; Assistant Secretary Nestor Santiago, Director Laureano Cruz, OIC (Office in Charge)-Director Joyce Ducusin, OIC-Director Mar Wynn Bello, Director IV Leonila Gorgolon, Director IV Rio Magpantay, Director IV Ariel Valencia and Director Julin Lecciones.

Also charged were retired undersecretaries Nemesio Gako, Vicente Belizario Jr. and Kenneth Hartigan-Go, and Garin’s former head executive assistant Yolanda Oliveros.

In a 10-page complaint, the VACC and co-complainant Francis Cruz alleged that Aquino and his co-accused violated, among others, Section 261 of Batas Pambansa Blg 881 or the Omnibus Election Code (OEC), which prohibits the release of public funds 45 days before a regular election and 30 days before a special election.

“Aquino 3rd, Abad and Garin had caused the releases, disbursements or expenditures of over P3.5 billion in public funds in connection with the procurement of the Dengvaxia vaccine and implementation of the school-based immunization of Tervalent Dengue Vaccine of the Department of Health (or Dengue Immunization Program) in the National Capital Region, Calabarzon and Central Luzon … 45 days before the May 2016 elections…,” it said.

“In the case of other DoH officials, they are liable for being involved, directly or indirectly, in the first round of implementation of the Dengue Immunization Program on April 4, 2016 or during the election ban,” it added.

According to the complainants, it appears that no exemption was requested and was granted by the Comelec to the respondents.

“In this light, it behooves the Law Department to evaluate this joint complaint-affidavit and to file the formal charges against the respondents as well as to order the conduct of preliminary investigation, coupled with the service of subpoena to the concerned individuals by the fastest means; and to recommend to the Commission en banc, after proper proceedings and observance of due process, the filing of appropriate charges against all the respondents with the proper court,” it said.

Lawyer Manuelito Luna, a member of the VACC legal team, said the offense carries a penalty of more than six years imprisonment without probation, and is not subject to pardon without the concurrence of the Comelec en banc.

Records showed that the dengue immunization program covered 830,000 people, mainly schoolchildren and some members of the Philippine National Police.