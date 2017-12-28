VACC vows to assist mall fire victims

Non-government organization Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC) has vowed to extend aid to the victims of the fire that hit NCCC mall in Davao City and killed 38 people.

“The VACC will extend help to the victims of NCCC mall fire, will coordinate with the NBI/DoJ on the progress of its investigation, assist victims in securing just compensation, as well as pursue criminal complaints against those responsible for the deaths,” the VACC said in a statement.

NBI is the National Bureau of Investigation, while the DoJ is the Department of Justice. The NBI is under the jurisdiction of the DoJ.

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte has also assured NCCC mall fire victims of assistance.

The death toll from the fire rose to 38 after the body of a mall safety officer was discovered, the mayor said.

The officer died trying to rescue those trapped in the blaze at the four-storey NCCC mall in Davao City on Saturday, the operators said.

Also killed were 37 employees of a 24-hour call center for US-based market research firm SSI on the top floor of the building.

Duterte said one SSI employee is counted among the dead even though her body has not yet been recovered.

with AFP