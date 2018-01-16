VACC’s Jimenez to head anti-graft body

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has appointed Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC) founding chairman Dante Jimenez as chairman of the newly formed Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC).

Duterte signed Jimenez’s appointment paper on January 12.

Apart from Jimenez, the President also appointed Greco Belgica, Gregorio Contacto 3rd and Rickson Chiong as commissioners.

The PACC, formed through Executive Order (EO) 43 signed by the President on October 4, 2017, is tasked to investigate administrative cases of presidential appointees in the executive branch.

The commission was formed following Duterte’s threat to investigate the Ombudsman’s office for alleged extortion activities to dismiss complaints filed against government officials.

Duterte gave the fact-finding body power to act on complaints, motu proprio (on it own), concurrently with the

Office of the Ombudsman, “to hear, investigate, receive, gather, and evaluate evidence, intelligence reports, and information in administrative cases against all presidential appointees in the executive branch.”

The commission, upon Duterte’s instruction, may investigate presidential appointees in the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police “whenever he deems it necessary or appropriate.”

Apart from the power to conduct probes, the PACC will have the authority to subpoena persons and documents as well as enlist the help of security forces to enforce an order or subpoena.

Duterte also authorized the commission to order preventive suspensions, not exceeding 90 days, when the investigation warrants it and if the charges are punishable with removal from office.

After completing each probe, the commission must submit a report and recommendations directly to the President for approval and final disposition. The commission is prohibited from disclosing details of an ongoing probe.

The PACC may refer any case for appropriate action to the Office of the Ombudsman, or deputize any other office, committee, commission, bureau, agency, department or instrumentality, including government-owned or controlled corporations, for assistance.