Valdellon shines in Monthly Medal tournament

Vincent Valdellon carded a net 62 to bag the members division overall net trophy in the 3rd Monthly Medal Tournament of Rancho Palos Verdes Golf and Country Club held in Davao City recently.

Gemma Bokawachi copped the lowest gross title with 76 at the Mandug layout in Davao.

Class A gross champion Kim Il Gyu scored an 81 while Class B gross winner Alejandro So had an 80.

Francis Carlos sizzled with 67 points to clinch the net championship crown by one-stroke over runner-up Shin Bokawachi, who finished with 68 in the Class B division.

In the Class C division, net winner Jomari Amador had a 64 to edge out second-placer Hong Ipyo with 71.

Class C gross champion Archie Moralizon arranged an 85 against the 91 gross of Martin Sara, who settled for first runner-up.

Bob Lacaya put up a 65 to bag the Class D net title followed by Alex Perez at second with 77. Mike Reid received the low gross title in the same division at 91 while Kim Tae Jung had 100 to finish second.

In the guest category, first division gross champion Jefren Lumbo scored an even-par 72 followed by gross runner-up Leo Batoon with 100.

Ko Young Chan had an 87 while Joselito Tan posted 100 to finish first and second in Division 1, respectively.

Edward Braganza posted 72 to clinch the net championship plum in the second division. Ibrahim Zailon, on the other hand, claimed the lowest gross title by winning via countback against Peter Deloria after firing an identical 86.

Other winners in the guest division were Philip Hazlewood (senior’s gross category), Sam Satoh (senior’s net), Susumu Ohnari (super senior’s gross), and Yuzuro Maruyama (super senior’s net).