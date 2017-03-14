Valdez, Reyes banner 25-woman SEAG pool

Former rivals Alyssa Valdez and Mika Reyes headlined the 25-woman national volleyball pool for the coming 29th Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia this August.

Women’s national head coach Francis Vicente, together with officials from the Larong Volleyball ng PIlipinas Inc. (LVPI), made the formal announcement on Tuesday at the weekly Philippine Sportswriters Association forum at the Golden Phoenix Hotel in Pasay City.

And Valdez and Reyes, who had memorable collegiate battles while playing for Ateneo de Manila University and De La Salle University, respectively, bannered the training pool, which will be toured around the country.

“I am very confident with how I will do my job. The question is, are my players also confident with how they will do their tasks? We will see that in our training sessions,” said Vicente.

“This team is the best of the best and I will make sure that something very good will happen with our training,” he added.

Also named in the pool were 2015 SEAG campaigners Jaja Santiago of National University, Cignal HD opposite hitter Jovelyn Gonzaga and veteran Rachel Anne Daquis.

Ateneo’s Maddie Madayag and Kat Tolentino, La Salle’s Kim Dy, Lourdes Clemente, Generika-Ayala’s Gene­vieve Casugod, Foton’s Maika Ortiz and Din-din Manabat, Petron’s Aiza Pontillas, University of Santo Tomas’ RIa Meneses, Myla Pablo, Elaine Kasilag, Abegail Marano, Gretchel Soltones were also in the list.

Also included were setters Kim Fajardo, Rhea Dimaculangan, Jasmin Nabor, and Roselle Baliton as well as liberos Dawn Macandili from La Salle, Den Den Lazaro, Bia General, and University of the East’s Kathleen Arado.

Curiously, Madayag and Macan­dili were in the list even if they did not show up in the national tryout due to their commitments in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines.

Vicente said players were selected based on the process of evaluation, medical and physical examination and their psychological aspect.

Vicente added those players were handpicked by the coaching staff. The LVPI said the goal is to win the bronze medal in the biennial meet.

Also announced on Tuesday was the men’s training pool of head coach Sammy Acaylar.

In the pool were Mark Deximo, Relan Taneo, John Kenneth Sarcena, Geuel Asia, Rey Taneo, John Vic De Guzman, Alnakran Abdilla, Howard Mojica, Mark Alfafara, Dave Caba­ron, Peter Torres, Lorenzo Capate, Bonjomar Castel, Reyson Fuentes, Herschel Ramos, Louwie Chaves, Jack Kalingking, John Paul Bugaoan, John Carascal, Eddiemar Kasim, Email Kasim, Petejohn Quiel, Anjo Pertiera, Erickson Ramos, and Jeff Malabanan.

“We will start by tomorrow with an orientation. I want my team to know our plans and programs for them,” said Acaylar.