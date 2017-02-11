Valentine treats

FEBRUARY 14 is considered the time when people share their affection and love not only to their special someone but also to families and friends. Hotels, restaurants, malls, parks, and various companies prepare treats for this special day.

@ Makati Diamond Residences

show affection to the better half with a memorable staycation at Makati Diamond Residences with complimentary one hour Swedish massage for two. Book this special offer and get 20-percent off on the Valentine’s Buffet at Alfred on February 14, 2017. For details, log on to www.makatidiamond.com

@ Sofitel Philippine Plaza

EMBARK in a gastronomic voyage and titillate the senses as Sofitel Philippine Plaza’s Spiral’s 21 dining ateliers transform into a haven for 21 magical spices that add new and enhanced flavors to everyone’s love life. Avail of this and other hotel offerings and get a chance to win special gifts from Lush, Kenzo, Nuxe Paris, Jewelmer and Scenthérapie. #SpiceUpSpiral is available on February 14. Meanwhile, Love by the Bay is available on the 10th, 11th and 14th. For details, log on to www.sofitel.com

@Holiday Inn Manila Galleria

Holiday Inn Manila Galleria is dedicated in making everyone feel loved this February. Enjoy the hotel’s romantic offers made specially to share with family, friends, and loved ones. Show off singing talent with loved ones and get a chance to win an overnight stay with buffet breakfast for on February 14 at Bar One at 8 p.m. For details, visit www.ihg.com/holidayinn.

Amore chocolate gift box

NOTHING is sweeter than saying “I love you” with a box of chocolates. Villa Del Conte, the hand-crafted artisanal chocolates from Padova, Italy celebrates Valentine’s with the Amore chocolate gift box which comes in an elegant red box with a gold heart. For details, log on to http://www.villadelcontecioccolato.com

Fitbit Valentine gift ideas

LEADER in the connected health and fitness market, Fitbit suggests activity trackers as great Valentine gifts to get couples moving, stay active and get fit together. For details, visit www.fitbit.com

@Diamond Hotel

DIAMOND Hotel sets the stage for an ultimate Valentine’s Day celebration. From gastronomic romance, cozy ambiance, soulful music and soothing entertainment to luxurious accommodations, the five-star hotel is a destination option to celebrate love from February 13 to 15. For details, log on to www.diamondhotel.com

Sweet moments

HAVE the sweetest Valentine’s Day with deliciously exciting season promotions at Krispy Kreme with loving melt-in-your-mouth #KrispyKremeMoment every day during the love month. Available since February 6 until the 14th, the Hug and Kiss doughnuts as gift for loved ones is an excellent way to express affection.

First Move Project

M&M’S Fun First Move Project will get one the chance to win a special delivery service. The biggest surprise is for the lucky grand winner to experience an ultimate Valentine’s date—a helicopter ride going to the scenic south of Manila for dinner at an exclusive place where more romantic surprises await that special someone. For details, follow www.facebook.com/MMsPhilippines.

@Crowne Plaza

BEGIN the treat with a lavish gastronomic dinner spread at Crowne Plaza Manila Galleria’s Seven Corners or an intimate one at Xin Tian Di featuring intricately prepared set menu on February 13 and 14. Dinner includes rose for the ladies and glass of Moet & Chandon Brut Champagne. For details, log on to www.crowneplaza.com

@Enchanted Kingdom

Enchanted Kingdom (EK) offers a twist to romantic evenings as it offers enchanting choices of unique experiences for couples and group dates. Enjoy an enchanting dinner date on board the 130-feet tall Wheel of Fate (Ferris Wheel) with breathtaking view of the Laguna skyline. Promo is for all weekends of February. For details, log on to www.enchantedkingdom.ph.

Home-cooked Valentine dishes

NO need to pay sky-high prices and fight the crowds to enjoy a romantic meal. Electrolux prepares some delicious dish ideas for Valentine’s celebration. To get the full recipes of these delectable Valentine dishes visit http://www.electrolux.com.ph/Discover-Electrolux/Recipes/.

Say it with Cadbury

CADBURY offers limited-edition Valentines sleeves with heart-shaped carton flaps, good for writing message to express love, as it also introduces Liza Soberano as the newest brand ambassador. The pretty actress’ videos and commercials are available on Cadbury’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/cadburyph).

@Casa Roces

HAVE an elegant love celebration at Casa Roces. Known for its delicious array of Spanish-Filipino fare, the 1940s ancestral house-turned-restaurant has an inimitable charm. For Valentine’s season, Casa Roces has a special four-course meal that will surely delight one’s senses. For details, visit “casarocesmalacanan” on Facebook.