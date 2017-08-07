Valenzuela City gets 4 awards in July

THE city government of Valenzuela received four awards in July from the Metro Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council and the Office of the Civil Defense–National Capital Region with Gawad Kalasag 2017 NCR for Best Government Emergency Management Service in NCR for their immediate response during the Mabini, Batangas quake. Gawad Kalasag (KAlamidad at Sakuna LAbanan, SAriling Galing ang Kaligtasan) is the country’s premier search for excellence in Disaster Risk Reduction and Management and Humanitarian Assistance that the city received for two consecutive years. Valenzuela’s Public Employment Service Office (PESO), on the other hand, has been in the ranks of the best PESOs in NCR and the Department of Labor and Employment again recognized the office for an overall rating of 97 percent, making it the Best PESO in NCR for 2017. It also got Local Government Unit eReadiness Leadership Award during the Electronic Business Permits and Licensing Summit and the Seal of Child Friendly Local Governance for consistently excelling in the Child Friendly Local Governance Audit since its implementation in 2014. This was the second time that the city and Mayor Rex Gatchalian received the LGU e-Readiness Award since 2014.