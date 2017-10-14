Valenzuela City gets seal of good education governance

VALENZUELA was again cited as outstanding local government unit (LGU) in providing quality basic education with the conferment of the first Seal of Good Education Governance during the 11th National Education Summit on September 29. Mayor Rex Gatchalian said the holistic approach of the city’s flagship project, the Education 360 Degrees Investment Program, aims to provide Valenzuelano youths world-class public education. He added the program, instituted in 2013, does not only rely on hardware and infrastructure development, but also on a student-centered process to enhance the learning environment. The city’s Special Education Fund (SEF) is about P500-million to P600-million, with additional P100-million from the general fund, totaling to P700-million annual budget for education, thus meeting first criteria for the award.

