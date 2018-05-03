Valenzuela court drops charges vs Customs fixer, several others over P6.4-B ‘shabu’ smuggling case

A LOCAL court dismissed the charges against a self-confessed Customs fixer and several others allegedly involved in the smuggling of P6.4 billion worth of shabu into the country from China.

In an order issued by Valenzuela Regional Trial Court Judge Arthur Melicor on Thursday, it cited “forum shopping” as the reason behind the dismissal of the case filed by the Department of Justice (DOJ) against Mark Taguba, a certain Richard Tan, and several others.

“Forum shopping,” according to law websites, refers to “the practice by some parties in some cases of deliberately searching through multiple courts or jurisdictions in order to file or transfer the case to one that is most likely to give that party the result it wants.”

In Taguba’s case, the DOJ originally filed it before the Manila RTC but transferred it later to Valenzuela City.

On Wednesday, the Office of the Ombudsman recommended the filing of charges against former Customs chief Nicanor Faeldon over the shabu shipment. ARIC JOHN SY CUA