Valenzuela, Parañaque score wins

Valenzuela and Parañaque turned to their small men to play a bigger role and posted crucial wins in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League —Anta Rajah Cup late Tuesday at the People’s Center Capitol in Balanga, Bataan.

Rocky Acidre knocked in six triples, including the go-ahead basket inside the final three-minute mark, and his split charities in the last five seconds helped propel the Valenzuela Classic-Yulz to a thrilling 83-80 win over the Muntinlupa Cagers-Angelis Resort.

In the other game, Paranaque frustrated host Bataan, 74-71, in the event put up by Senator Manny Pacquiao with former PBA MVP Kenneth Duremdes as commissioner.

The Gamboa Coffee-backed Patriots got a big lift from Ryusell Koga, who came away with a season-high 16 points, including a backbreaking triple during the crucial stage of the match to frustrate the BaiShipping-Defenders and their wildly-cheering crowd that packed the arena.

Former pro Chito Jaime finished with 23 points on top of 13 rebounds and two steals while Dave Moralde chipped in 15 points in a losing cause for Muntinlupa, which led by as many as 13 in the first half, only to run out of steam in the crunch.

The Cagers thus suffered their second consecutive loss and dropped down to 3-4 in a tie with Parañaque Patriots.

Former University of Santo Tomas standout Jemaal Vizcarra continued his fine play for Parañaque with a game-high 21 points but it was Koga who came through with the go-ahead triple that shattered a 71-all count with 22 seconds to play.

Standings: Batangas City (6-1), Quezon City (5-2), Valenzuela (5-2), Muntinlupa (4-3), Bulacan (4-3), Navotas (3-4), Paranaque (3-4), Bataan (2-5), Imus (2-5), Caloocan (1-6)