Valenzuela rolls out tokhang-on-wheels

The city government of Valenzuela has rolled out its tokhang-on-wheels as part of the Valenzuelano Ayaw sa Droga (VAD) program.

Under the program, advance testing kits are used to obtain results instantly, the first of its kind in the country.

At least 179 persons who surrendered were tested by doctors accredited by the Department of Health. Those who tested positive for illegal drug use were further assessed.

Following the principles of the city’s comprehensive anti-drug support program, the Valenzuela City Cares Plus, they will either be sent to a center-based or a community-based rehabilitation facility.

With the launch by the police of Oplan Tokhang 2: Project Double Barrel Reloaded, the local government reacquainted the Valenzuela police force on drug clearing operation procedures.

House-to-house clearing operations resumed through teams composed of local policemen, personnel from the Valenzuela Anti-Drug Abuse Council and City Social Welfare and Development Office, local health department’s accredited doctors, local barangay officials, and allied spiritual leaders.

The teams are deployed in five strategic clusters in the city. They will spend three to five days in each area. Those who surrendered will be endorsed to the Tokhang-on-Wheels one-stop-shop. It is composed of vans and booths for drug-testing, drug dependency evaluation, medical checkup, social welfare assessment and spiritual counseling.

Councilor Antonio Espiritu encouraged the surrenderers to stop using illegal drugs.

“This one-stop-shop is faster and more convenient to our patients. They don’t have to go to different places anymore after they surrendered. They just have to go to the one-stop shop and go through the assessment processes conveniently,” Espiritu said. JING VILLAMENTE