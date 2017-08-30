Valera masterpieces on exhibit

Filipiniana designer’s muses lend beloved ‘ternos’ and gowns for grand tribute

Gowns and ternos created by National Artist for Fashion Design Ramon Valera and worn by Filipinas known for their beauty and elegance take center stage in an exhibit mounted by De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB) Fashion Design and Merchandising students.

The launch of “Valera and the Modern: An Exhibit on the Life and Work of National Artist for Fashion Design, Ramon Valera” today coincides with the designer’s birthday, which also marks his 45th death anniversary. Valera rose to prominence for his formal Filipiniana designs.

Some of the pieces on display were worn by former First Lady Luz Banzon Magsaysay, actress Gloria Romero, Nedy Tantoco, Gretchen Cojuangco, Elvira Manahan. Fe Dolor-Serrano, Delza Lazatin, Margarita Romualdez Licaros, Paz dela Fuente and Carmen Paraiso Zulueta.

The exhibit likewise introduces his innovations in fashion design to a new generation with the students interpreting his classic terno.

Valera is an alumnus of the De La Salle College and posthumously awarded Distinguished La Sallian in 2007.

Instrumental in loaning family memorabilia, gowns and ternos and assisted in sourcing pieces owned by prominent families were Tantoco-Rustia Foundation president Zenaida Tantoco, art patron Danny Dolor, conservation specialist Tats Manahan, the family of Jose Carlos Garcia Campos, and Valera’s niece and nephew Peching Zulueta-Gomez and Bambi Zulueta.

Curated by Center for Campus Art director Gerry Torres, the exposition runs until October 14 at the School of Design and Arts (SDA) Gallery, 12th Floor, SDA Campus, DLS-CSB, Pablo Ocampo Street, Malate, Manila.