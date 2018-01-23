Valles, Rivera lead MOS awardees in PSL tilt

Newcomers Miguel Joaquin Valles and Alecsandra France Rivera dominated their respective events to lead the Most Outstanding Swimmer awardees in the Motivational Division of the 129th Philippine Swimming League (PSL) National Series – Lion’s Swim Challenge held at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex swimming pool in Malate, Manila.

Valles ruled the 50m butterfly, 50m freestyle, 50m backstroke and 50m breaststroke to cop the top honors in the boys’ 14-year category while Rivera reigned supreme in the 50m butterfly, 50m breaststroke and 50m freestyle en route to winning the top spot in the girls’ 12-year.

Jose Carlos Calderon was also impressive in the boys’ 15-over class as he secured four gold medals after ruling the 50m butterfly, 50m backstroke, 50m breaststroke and 50m freestyle, in the tournament supported by The Manila Times and TYR.

David Adam Jandayan (6-under), John Angelo Andaya (7), Clark Villanueva (8), Lexx Wynn Valdez (9), Principles Beldia (10), Ryan Maramot (11), Gabriel Joseph Jao (12) and Khent Ghelwin Rebancos (13) were the other MOS recipients in the boys’ class while Claine Briana Lim (7), Princess Isshi Solomon (8), Megumi Kiyota (9), Asanti Audrey Jose (11), Andrei Jhennie Caropo (13), Sarah Laine Yee (14) and Quinn

Alyjane Chua Tan Guat (15-over) also topped their age-bands in the girls’ side.

“And the PSL National Series has served as a national level grassroots development program and has featured the country’s best young swimmers not only from the National Capital Region but from all over the country,” added Papa.

PSL will stage its 130th National Series in Dipolog City on January 28.