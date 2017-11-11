Valley Intraclub tourney begins Nov 19

The Valley Golf and Country Club will stage the 60th Valley Intraclub Golf Tournament on November 19 and 25 at the Valley Golf South and North Courses in Antipolo City.

The tournament, which is open to all Valley Golf and Country Club members and their dependents in good standing, has an entry fee of P500.

Tournament format is team play with five players to play but only the four best scores will count. A Stableford pointing system shall be used during the 36-hole competition.

Shotgun tee off on the first day is at 7 a.m. while the second day shotgun tee off is at 11 a.m.

Teams will be classified as either regular or seniors.

The Valley board handicap as of November 2017 will be used in the tournament and division classification.

The Tournament will be conducted in accordance with the rules of golf, as approved by the R&A Limited, the USGA, the existing VGCC Local Rules and other tournament rules as may be instituted by the contest committee.

For details, contact Jonathan or Lanie Aycardo at 658490103.