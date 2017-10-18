Why The Vamps keep coming back

British pop-rock band The Vamps composed of Brad Simpson (lead vocals and guitar), James McVey (lead guitar and vocals), Connor Ball (bass guitar and vocals) and Tristan Evans (drums and vocals) returned to Manila for the fourth time on October 6 at Ayala Malls Vertis North for their “Middle of the Night Tour,” which is in celebration of their third studio album, “Night & Day.”

The Vamps—who first gained fame in late 2012 with cover songs uploaded to YouTube—performed their hits songs “Somebody To You,” “Wild Heart,” “Oh Cecilia,” “Wake Up,” “Rest Your Love,” and their most streamed song “All Night” in front of their thousands of Filipino fans.

According to the Brits, who were once compared with One Direction and being labeled as a boyband, they keep coming back to the Philippines because of the overwhelming support of their followers.

“The Philippines has been the [third]most interactive country in the world. Where we are now, they’re the top of all our Facebook and Instagram statistics. It’s amazing how the people all over the world reach to our music and we thoroughly appreciate their support. We’re definitely coming back to the Philippines every year until you get sick of us,” McVey said in a press conference at Seda Vertis North.

“The fans’ support has been incredible. It continues to grow especially here, we found out how our music is going on here. I remember the first time we came here in 2015 at the airport, we couldn’t get through the fans surrounding us. It was the first time we have experienced that. We want to thank the fans here,” narrated Simpson.

“It’s also because of the culture, the food, the weather and obviously the fans! Every time we have a show here, we always leave the stage saying how crazy that was. You know how in the arena there are seats on the floor? And they would get up on the seats and just jump on them! I mean, it’s dangerous but it’s amazing how much they are having fun while we are on the stage and that’s what makes us come back all the time,” added Evans.

Despite their success, the band is hoping to collaborate with other artists in the future like The Chainsmokers. They are also open to collaborating with Filipino artists if given the chance.

“We’re gonna try do one with Liza [Soberano],” Simpson joked.

McVey—who once describe the actress as “lovely” when he got a chance to have a selfie with Soberano and posted it on Instagram agreed and added, “Yeah, she’s gonna sing, maybe rap as well.”

Soberano is known to be a fan of the band and has attended their last two concerts here in Manila. Since then, she became not just a fan but a friend as well.

“We haven’t like had enough time to come and immerse ourselves into the culture. So we’re very lucky to meet Liza, too. She was a fan of the band in the beginning, and now, we’ve kinda built a really cool friendship with her and see her grow. Apparently, she’s going to do like the ‘Wonder Woman of the Philippines.’ That’s like really cool to see her progress and grow,” Simpson shared.

The group even opened up that they have invited her to come to the show. However, Soberano was busy with work which include her preparation for the role of “Darna,” the reason why she couldn’t make it to the show.

“I texted her this morning (October 5, the date of the interview). We’ve not invited her to the show actually… so yeah, maybe I’ll mention the show and see if she wanted to come,” McVey said.

Finally, the young boys who have spent six years together making music shared that seeing new fans, touring around the world and sing their song for them are enough reasons to continue what they are doing.

“The best part of this whole process is playing the songs live and it’s connecting people. One of the most humble things is you can see that it helped out someone during the hard time of their life, the reason why we wanted to continue playing,” Simpson said.