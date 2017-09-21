Van driver gets 20 years for rape

A van driver accused of robbery and rape by two female passengers was sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment in a separate case for illegal drugs. Wilfredo Lorenzo was found guilty by Quezon City Regional Trial Court Judge Editha Mina-Aguba after he was found with 5.95 grams of shabu during his arrest on June 13, 2016 on the complaint of rape by his female passengers. The court also ordered him to pay a P400,000 fine. Lorenzo, together with cohort Alfie Turado, robbed and raped the two female passengers on June 10, 2016. Turado was arrested on June 16 but was shot dead after he allegedly grabbed the gun of his police escort. Lorenzo was arrested during an operation in Barangay Kaligayahan in Quezon City after he was positively identified by one of his victims.