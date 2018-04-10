Vanuatu says no to China military base

SYDNEY: Vanuatu insisted on Tuesday it had no plans to allow China to set up a military base on its territory after a report suggesting Beijing was pushing the proposal sparked concern in Australia and New Zealand.

The Sydney Morning Herald said China had approached the Pacific nation about the possibility, potentially upsetting the delicate strategic balance in the region.

China has been aggressively growing its military and expanding its footprint deeper into the Pacific, forging closer links by showering nations with development money.

The Herald, citing multiple sources, said Beijing’s military ambition in Vanuatu would likely be realized incrementally, possibly beginning with an access agreement allowing Chinese naval ships to dock routinely for refueling.

This arrangement could then be built on, it added, with intelligence and security figures in Australia, New Zealand and the United States becoming increasingly worried about China’s growing influence.

But Vanuatu Foreign Minister Ralph Regenvanu angrily rebuffed the claim.

“No one in the Vanuatu government has ever talked about a Chinese military base in Vanuatu of any sort,” he told ABC radio.

“We are a non-aligned country. We are not interested in militarization, we are just not interested in any sort of military base in our country.”

Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop, who traveled to Vanuatu last weekend with Britain’s Prince Charles, earlier said she was confident of Canberra’s strong relationship with Port Vila.

“We have very good relations with Vanuatu and I remain confident that Australia is Vanuatu’s strategic partner of choice,” she said.

While China has been investing in infrastructure around the world, to date it has only established one military base—in Djibouti on the Horn of Africa.

AFP