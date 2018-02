A CHANGE in Philippines sports has finally come after 14 years.

Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) head Ricky Vargas is now the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president after besting long time president Jose Cojuangco Jr. in a POC court-ordered election on Friday at the Wack Wack Golf and Country Club in Mandaluyong City. JOSEF T. RAMOS