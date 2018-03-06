Vargas, Tolentino commences work on 2019 SEAG hosting

Newly elected Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Ricky Vargas and chairman Abraham Tolentino immediately start the work on the country’s hosting of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games. The two officials made the announcement after the turnover rites presided by POC president Jose Cojuangco Jr.

“This afternoon, we will be briefed on the update of the SEA Games preparation by the organizing committee. There will be two parts; it will be the infrastructure and the game itself or the hosting. Great hosting, great medals, as what my chairman said while we’re in Malacañang yesterday and I like that,” Vargas told reporters after his meeting with 2019 SEA Games organizing committee chairman and Department of Foreign Affairs Secretary Allan Peter Cayetano at the POC office.

The two officials said that President Rodrigo Duterte is very supportive of the project.

“Of course that’s 101 percent and Senator Cayetano knows it,” said Tolentino.

Vargas added that he would remain PBA chairman until the end of the season following the request of the league’s board members.