Vargas, Tolentino disqualified in POC polls

The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) election committee disqualified presidential candidate Ricky Vargas and his chairman Abraham Tolentino for the upcoming election citing lack of attendance in general assembly for the past four years.

Election committee chairman Frank Elizalde announced the disqualification of the two national sports associations (NSAs) presidents during general assembly at the Wack Wack golf and country club in Mandaluyong City.

“They were disqualified for failing to comply with the requirements. As per records of attendance, I regret to advise that they did not comply with the attendance in general assembly,” Elizalde told reporters during interview.

Vargas, the president of Association of Boxing Alliances of the Philippines (ABAP), and the PhilCycling president Tolentino are in Japan together with President Rodrigo Duterte for a state visit.

Elizalde based his decision on Article 7 Section 11 of the POC constitution, stating that the president and chairman to have been “an active member of the POC general assembly for two consecutive years at the time of their election.”

ABAP secretary general Patrick Gregorio said they will file a protest. The deadline of filing of protest will be on November 2.

The camp of Vargas reasoned out that term active member refers to NSAs and ABAP is regularly attending the general assembly through executive director Ed Picson.

But Elizalde has other interpretation on the provision though. “The term active member refers to an individual. It is very clear that it is the individual that has to attend sufficient meetings,” the former International Olympic Committee (IOC) representative to the Philippines said.