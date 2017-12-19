Vargas vows to improve PBA gate attendance

Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Chairman Ricky Vargas of TNT KaTropa said on Tuesday that one of his top goals is to improve the gate attendance in the elimination round of the Philippine Cup games.

“Our main priority is to work on the healing process and so the next thing is how to make the games to be more fun and friendly to all the PBA fans and how they can attend the games,” Vargas, who replaced Mikee Romero of GlobalPort as chairman, told The Manila Times on Tuesday.

Vargas said that Games 6 and 7 of the championship series between back-to-back Governors’ Cup champion Barangay Ginebra San Miguel and Meralco at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan drew an impressive 50,000 attendance.

“I won’t set a quota but the general goal is to bring in more people to the elimination games,” Vargas added.

Gate attendance is thinning in the past seasons especially during non-Ginebra games.

Less than 6,000 fans watched the San Miguel Beer vs Phoenix match in Sunday’s Season 43 opener at the Araneta Coliseum.

To make the venues more accessible to fans, games will now be played at The Arena in San Juan City, Cuneta Astrodome and Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City and Ynares Sports Center in Antipolo. There are also scheduled games in different provinces.

Ginebra and Meralco will precede the match between GlobalPort and NLEX on Christmas Day at the Philippine Arena.

Meanwhile, Vargas said he would call for a board meeting on January to form a search committee for the next commissioner.

“We should have a solid criteria approved by all,” said Vargas.