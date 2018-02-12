Dear PAO,

I am 82 years old and a former public school principal in Zamboanga. Since the 1990s, I have been staying here in Metro Manila under the care of my daughter, her loving husband and her family. As a mother myself, I know the struggles and hardships of providing for a family, much more, for a family with five kids. There are times when I just make excuses not to join their weekend dinners outside or when they go to malls, because I know that my meal will cost my daughter and son-in-law another mouth to feed. You see, I have no more income or savings because my retirement benefits are all allocated for my medication. I am diabetic. That is why I would like to ask you about the VAT exemption for senior citizens because I would like to know if I can really avail of such a discount in restaurants. If the expenses to be incurred by my daughter will be lessened, perhaps I can also join them in their dinners from time to time. Thank you.

Natalie

Dear Natalie,

Yes, senior citizens are exempt from paying Value Added Tax (VAT) on the sales of restaurants and other recreational establishments that are for the exclusive use and enjoyment of the senior citizens. This is over and on top of the 20-percent discount, which is granted to senior citizens by restaurants and other establishments. Section 4 of Republic Act 7432, as amended by RA 9257, or the Expanded Senior Citizens Act of 2003, is hereby further amended by Section 4 of RA 9994, which provides:

“SEC. 4. Privileges for the Senior Citizens. –

The senior citizens shall be entitled to the following:

(a) the grant of 20 percent discount and exemption from the value-added tax (VAT), if applicable, on the sale of the following goods and services from all establishments, for the exclusive use and enjoyment or availment of the senior citizen:

(1) on the purchase of medicines, including the purchase of influenza and pnuemococcal vaccines, and such other essential medical supplies, accessories and equipment to be determined by the Department of Health (DoH).

The DoH shall establish guidelines and mechanism of compulsory rebates in the sharing of burden of discounts among retailers, manufacturers and distributors, taking into consideration their respective margins;

(2) on the professional fees of attending physician/s in all private hospitals, medical facilities, outpatient clinics and home health care services;

(3) on the professional fees of licensed professional health providing home health care services as endorsed by private hospitals or employed through home health care employment agencies;

(4) on medical and dental services, diagnostic and laboratory fees in all private hospitals, medical facilities, outpatient clinics and home health care services, in accordance with the rules and regulations to be issued by the DoH, in coordination with the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth);

(5) in actual fare for land transportation travel in public utility buses (PUBs), public utility jeepneys (PUJs), taxis, Asian utility vehicles (AUVs), shuttle services and public railways, including Light Rail Transit (LRT), Mass Rail Transit (MRT) and Philippine National Railways (PNR);

(6) in actual transportation fare for domestic air transport services and sea shipping vessels and the like, based on the actual fare and advanced booking;

(7) on the utilization of services in hotels and similar lodging establishments, restaurants and recreation centers;

(8) on admission fees charged by theaters, cinema houses and concert halls, circuses, leisure and amusement; and

(9) on funeral and burial services for the death of senior citizens; x x x”

Based on the foregoing, by way of example, a meal in a restaurant worth P100.00 would cost P112.00 including the VAT; however, a senior citizen will be given a 20 percent discount in addition to the exemption from the 12 percent VAT. Thus, reducing the cost of the meal to only P80.00 for senior citizens.

Clearly, upon presentation of your senior citizen’s ID card, you will be entitled to such reduction of cost on the goods and services that are for your exclusive use and enjoyment and, thus, can ease the burden on your daughter who pays for your meal.

We find it necessary to mention that this opinion is solely based on the facts you have narrated and our appreciation of the same. Thus, the opinion may vary when the facts are changed or further elaborated.

We hope that we were able to enlighten you on the matter.

Editor’s note: Dear PAO is a daily column of the Public Attorney’s Office. Questions for Chief Acosta may be sent to dearpao@manilatimes.net.