Vatel’s executive chef to partake in global Goût de France

Manila-based Vatel Restaurant Executive Chef Pierre Cornelis, a graduate of Ecole d’hôtellerie et de Tourisme de la Ville de Liège in Belgium, with experience at the Le Westin Montreal and Hilton Garden Montreal Centre-Ville in Canada, has been chosen as one of the 18 culinary experts for the Goût de France (Good France) Philippine leg.

An annual event organized by the French diplomatic missions from 150 embassies in their host countries as a tribute to the excellence of their cuisine, this gastronomic experience will bring together renowned chefs from over 3,000 restaurants from five continents, on a simultaneous celebration on Wednesday, March 21, 2018.

A distinguished international committee led by the esteemed Alain Ducasse has handpicked food experts to curate a fabulous dinner in their respective establishments. The proposed menus must follow the sequence of a traditional French meal – aperitif with finger food, starter, 1 or 2 main courses, cheese platter and dessert, paired with French wines and spirits. Chefs are likewise encouraged to use local ingredients.

Chef Cornelis’ six-course feast includes a trio of tartare – beef, avocado andiander, tuna, cucumber and wasabi, and tomato, zucchini and basil, a soup of creamy wild mushroom with truffle oil, appetizers of Mediterranean vegetables, tapenade and goat cheese, and a salad of mixed micro greens with dry loin of lamb and tarragon dressing, and mango-rum sorbet. Main course is roast yellow chicken breast stuffed with spinach and chorizo, saffron-red bell pepper sauce, and served with grilled asparagus and corn and mashed potatoes. Dessert is calamansi meringue ice cream. Guests will have a choice of either French red or white wines.

Vatel has a partnership with the School of Hotel, Restaurant and Institution Management (SHRIM) of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB) to offer double culinary degrees. SHRIM students receive training on the preparation and service of French cuisine at its signature restaurant.

Vatel Restaurant is located at the Roof Deck of the Hotel Benilde Maison De La Salle, Arellano Avenue corner Estrada Street, Malate, Manila.

The rest of the selected chefs and restaurants participating in Gout de France is as follows: Michel Herbert (Le Bistro d’Agathe, Makati City), Jessie Sincioco (Chef Jessie Rockwell Club, Makati City), Katrina Kuhn-Alcantara (CDP Global Table, Makati City), David Olyver Virrey (Eiffel Kubo, Bukidnon), Victor Magsaysay (Elbert’s Steak Room, Makati City), Martin Kaspar (L’Entrecôte, Taguig), Joshua Mara (Gourmet Bar – Novotel Manila Araneta Center, Quezon City), Kevin Endaya (Lemuria, Quezon City), Robert Lilja (Maria Luisa’s Garden Room, Makati City), Clément Damotte (La Mère Poulard Manila, Taguig), Dino Ferrari (Paris Délice, Makati City), Michael Aspiras (Le Petit Soufflé, Makati City), Justin Baradas (Restaurant 101, Taguig), Marc Aubry (Sagana Epicerie and Bistro, Taguig), Jonathan Bouthiaux (Samira, Tagaytay City), Julien Cossé (Spiral Manila – Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila, Pasay City), Pierre Cornelis (Vatel Restaurant Manila) and Richard Amado (La Vie Parisienne, Cebu City).