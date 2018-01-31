Vatican rebukes hk cardinal over China bishops

BEIJING: The Vatican has chastised a Hong Kong cardinal who accused the Holy See of “selling out” to Beijing for reportedly promoting bishops endorsed by the Chinese government. Cardinal Joseph Zen, bishop emeritus of semi-autonomous Hong Kong, confirmed an AsiaNews website report that a Vatican diplomat asked two underground Chinese bishops recognized by the Vatican to resign in favor of state-sanctioned prelates. “Do I think that the Vatican is selling out the Catholic Church in China? Yes, definitely,” Zen said in an open letter on Monday, adding that the Communist government had introduced “harsher regulations limiting religious freedom.” Zen said he appealed to the pope in a private meeting in Rome earlier this month, where he delivered a letter from one of the bishops who was asked to step aside, Zhuang Jianjian. The cardinal suggested in his statement that the pope was not kept informed of actions he does not approve, a charge denied Tuesday by Vatican spokesman Greg Burke. “The pope is in constant contact with his collaborators, in particular in the Secretariat of State, on Chinese issues,” A spokesman for the Diocese of Hong Kong on Wednesday told Agence France-Presse it was “not involved in any of the dialogues between the Holy See and China,” but added “the Catholic Church has always been accommodating” and “(accepts) different voices.”

AFP