VC Securities joins roster of PSE brokers

VC Securities Corp. officially debuted on the Philippine Stock Exchange on Tuesday as a new trading participant, the newest addition to the bourse’s 132 registered brokers.

VC Securities started on August 11, 2017 as a traditional broker and upgraded its service through its online platform on September 11.

It was incorporated March 2016 and is one of the locally-owned stock brokers with a start-up capital of P110 million.

“It’s the vision of the VC Securities that the underserved investors like the OFWs [overseas Filipino workers], MSMEs [micro, small and medium enterprises], professionals, teachers, farmers, clients, and all sectors of society be able to access the stock market,” VC Securities President Wilhelmino Agregado told reporters following the firm’s launching on the PSE trading floor.

“We believe that every Filipino deserves to have access to and enjoy the benefits of investing in the stock market regardless of the status in life,” he added.

An investor requires a minimum investment of P10,000 to be able to open an account with VS Securities.

“After three or four months, we’ll do the mobile application for easy access on the internet,” Agregado said.

The company said that for now, it will tap a research firm to do research studies which will be fed to its website.

As part of its strategy, the brokerage firm is targeting to entice 20 percent of the average 25,000 students of ICCT Colleges Foundation, Inc. through investment seminars. ICCT Colleges is a sister company of VS Securities under its chairman William Co, who also owns Omnibus Bio-Medical Systems, Inc.