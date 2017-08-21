Vehicular accident jolts PH campaign

KUALA LUMPUR: Five Filipino squash players were involved in a vehicular accident while on their way to the competition venue Monday at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium here.

Dr. Ferdinand Brawner, the Philippine delegation’s chief physical therapist, said Filipino athletes were already safe after their bus was hit by another vehicle from its rear end.

Names of the involved athletes are not yet available as of press time

“They are all safe,” said Brawner to a member of the Philippine secretariat. “No major injury happened to our delegation. Dr. Charles (Corpus) and myself were able to see everyone and they were all okay. So no cause of panic.”

Due to the incident, the morning matches were suspended and moved to 2 pm.

City Traffic Investigation and Legal Affairs staff officer Deputy Supt. Shafie Daud said the incident happened around 7:50 am near Sungai Besi Toll Plaza heading towards Kesas Highway.

He said a motorcycle swerved the bus, prompting it to make an abrupt break that led the vehicle from behind to hit its rear end.

Aside from Filipino, 13 athletes from Thailand, 10 from Myanmar were also on board.

They, however, were transferred to a replacement bus and safely arrived at the venue.