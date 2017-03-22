Velez, 3 others to train Down Under

John David Velez took the first of four slots offered to top campaigners in the Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala regional age-group tennis tournament after an impressive campaign in the early going of the 54-leg circuit.

A total of four players—one boy and one girl each from the 14- and 16-and-under categories—will be given three-month scholarship grants at the Macs Crankit Tennis Academy in Australia. The player must be a three-time champion in his/her category of any grouping in the PPS-PEPP tilt in Visayas and Mindanao legs.

Meanwhile, action resumes in Kidapawan City today (Thursday, March 23) with close to 200 players vying for top honors in various divisions of the 10th leg of the circuit sponsored by Palawan Pawnshop and presented by Slazenger.

Velez, one of the rising stars from Davao, has won in the Butuan and CdO stops of the nationwide circuit put up by the country’s leading pawnshop and remittance center then dominated the recent Davao leg to clinch the first MCTA grant.

“We thank the MCTA for supporting our circuit by way of offering slots for the Filipino players in its training camp. This should further motivate our youngsters to strive for excellence,” said Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro.

All eligible players also need to play in the Masters leg of the PPS-PEPP Sultan Kudarat leg on June 15 to 19, according to PPS-PEPP sports program development director Bobby Mangunay. For details, call 09154046464.

Others vying for slots in the MCTA training camp are Minette Bentillo, Danna Abad, Sidney Enriquez and Klyde Lagarde.

This came on the heels of the MTCA’s successful staging of the Tennis Teachers/Coaches Conference in Cagayan de Oro City recently held in cooperation with National Tennis Coaches Association of the Philippines (NTCAP) where MCTA coach Patricia “Matet” Concon-Puzon also conducted free tennis clinic for grassroots and advanced players.

The groups will again hold a Community Coaching Conference and conduct free tennis clinics on April 20, 21 and 22 at the Gen. Santos City courts.

Action shifts to Cainta, Rizal for the next leg, the PPS-PEPP Brookside Open, on March 27 to April 5 at the Brookside Tennis Club.