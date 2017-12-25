Velez, Abarquez clinch PPS Dagitab net plums

John David Velez and Elizabeth Abarquez each carved out a pair of victories in varying fashions to dominate their respective sides in the Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala Naga City regional age-group tennis tournament at the City of Naga tennis courts recently.

Velez repulsed Andrei Padao, 6-3, 6-4, in a duel of fancied bets to nail the boys’ 14-and-under crown then the rising Davao star stopped Mark Albarracin, 6-1, 6-2, to annex the 16-U diadem in the Group 2 tournament sponsored by Palawan Pawnshop and presented by Slazenger.

The top seeded Abarquez from Carcar, Cebu also held off young Alexa Milliam, 6-3, 6-4, in the girls’ 16-U finals then repeated over the Smapi, Ponte Vedra bet, 6-2, 0-6, 10-5, for the 18-U plum as she shared the MVP honors with Velez in the event hosted by Naga City Mayor Kristine Vanessa Chiong and the various LGUs.

Milliam earlier dominated Ashley McKenzie, 6-1, 6-2, but fell short twice of her upset bid against Abarquez in the tournament backed by the Unified Tennis Philippines, including PPS-PEPP, Cebuana Lhuillier, Wilson, Toby’s, Dunlop, Slazenger and B-Meg.

“While Velez and Abarquez have established themselves as forces to reckon with in the circuit, fresh faces continue to emerge, thus inspiring us more to put up more and more tournaments to widen the base of our talent-search,” said Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro.

Unranked local bet Vince Canete downed Gio Manito, 4-0, 5-3, to snatch the 10-unisex crown; Ormoc City’s Corazon Lambonao outlasted Kimberly McKenzie in a marathon duel, 6-4, 4-6, 11-9, for the girls’ 12-U title; Andrei Lago from Sogod, Leyte trounced Mitch Laygo, 6-2, 6-3, for the boys’ 12-U diadem; and top local entry Vhon Tudtud overpowered Lemuel Garbosa, 6-3, 6-2, in the boys’ 18-U finals.

Meanwhile, the country’s longest, biggest junior circuit winds up in Angeles, Pampanga starting Dec. 26. Listup is ongoing, according to PPS-PEPP Sports Program Development director and organizer Bobby Mangunay. For details, call 09154046464.