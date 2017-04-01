Velez, Legarda top Davao Jr tennis

John David Velez and Klyde Lagarde ruled the second leg of the 19th HEAD Junior Tennis Satellite Circuit at the Flores Village Tennis Club in Davao City on Friday.

Velez beat Matt Steve Palasan, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, to bag the 18-and-under boys’ singles title, while Legarde outplayed Vince EJ Tugada, 6-3, 2-6, 6-2, for the 16-and-under boys’ singles crown.

Meanwhile, Danna Mariella Abad outlasted Winona Cabardo, 6-3, 6-2, to win the 16-and-under girls’ singles trophy. In another match, Abad beat Cabardo 6-2, 6-3 for the 18-and-under girls’ crown.

Andre Kenny Sing routed Cedric Pamplona, 6-1, 6-2, to top the 12-and-under boys’ singles class.