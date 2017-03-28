Velez, Madis earn PPS MVP honors

John David Velez and Tennielle Madis sustained their form and nailed victories in emphatic fashions as they shared top honors in the Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala Kidapawan City leg regional age-group tennis circuit at the KC Tennis Club last Monday.

Davao City’s Velez, priming up for a three-month training at the Macs Crankit Tennis Academy in Australia, overpowered John Sonsona, 6-1, 6-1, for the boys’ 14-and-under crown while Madis crushed Reicy Bentillo, 4-1, 4-1, to run away with the 10-unisex title. The rising star from Mlang also held off Jilian Manangking, 6-1, 6-4, to clinch the girls’ 12-U crown.

Velez, however, failed to match Madis’ feat as he bowed to No. 7 Nilo Ledama of Pagadian, 6-0, 6-4, in the 16-U finals of the Group 2 tournament sponsored by Palawan Pawnshop and presented by Slazenger.

Velez and Madis also went on to bag the MVP honors in their respective sides, duplicating their feats in the Davao leg of the circuit backed by Asiatraders Corp. and the new Unified tennis group, led by PPS-PEPP, Cebuana Lhuillier, Wilson Toby’s and B-Meg.

“These two young players have been reaping the fruits of their hard work and determination to get better in each tournament. We hope their success will inspire the other young players to strive for more,” said Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro.

Danna Abad, another emerging star from talent-rich Davao, also scored a twinkill, upending top seed Carlyn Guarde, 6-4, 6-1, in the girls’ 16-U finals and repulsing Minette Bentillo, 6-1, 4-6, 10-5, for the 18-U diadem.

Other winners were Sultan Kudarat’s Bentillo, who stunned No. 1 Sydney Enriquez, 6-2, 6-2, for the girls’ 14-U title; Heinz Carbonilla from Tubod, Lanao, who took the boys’ 12-U crown with a 6-1, 6-1 romp over Sonsona; and top seed Jose Maria Pague, who survived Klyde Lagarde, 3-6, 6-2, 10-4, for the boys’ 18-U diadem.

Abad and Bentillo also took the two other slots in the Aussie training camp as three-time champions in their categories of any grouping.

Madis actually completed a three-title feat as she teamed up with Reicy Bentillo to rout Shaun Globasa and Alex Uy, 8-0, for the 10-U doubles crown while Minette Bentillo and Enriquez edged Jazzelle Madis and Alijah Ragunton, 8-6, for the girls’ 18-U plum. Guia Bandolis and Ezra Enriquez downed Manangking and Thea Tobias, 8-3, to clinch the girls’ 14-U doubles title; Sonsona and Carbonilla snared the boys’ 14-U doubles diadem with an 8-4 reversal over Velez and Cedric Pamplona; and Pague and Ledama also teamed up to turn back Jarel Edanga and Lagarde, 8-5, for the boys’ 18-U doubles plum.