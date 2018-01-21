Velez, Rogan pull off scary Suarez Cup wins

Patricia Velez and Aileen Rogan hacked out a pair of cliffhangers to seal a clash for the women’s singles crown while Johnny Arcilla and Jeson Patrombon breezed past their respective semifinal rivals in the first PPS-PEPP Fr. Fernando Suarez Cup at the Colegio San Agustin in Bulacan last Friday.

The top-seeded Velez, who earlier scored a walkover win over Mikaela Vicencio, recovered from a stinging opening set loss by surviving No. 4 Frances Santiago’s gutsy stand in the second frame. The Davaoeno ace then imposed her will in the decider to clinch a 2-6, 7-6(4), 6-3 victory.

Regina Santiago, who stunned No. 3 Miles Vitaliano, 6-3, 6-1, in the quarters, also gave No. 2 Rogan a big scare in their side of the semis duel but the latter regained her rhythm in the second set and fashioned out a 5-7, 6-3, 6-3 victory.

Arcilla and Patrombon, meanwhile, completed the day of the favorites as they rolled past PJ Tierro tormentor Vicente Anasta, 6-2, 6-2, and Bryan Otico, 6-1, 6-0, respectively, to arrange a showdown for the men’s singles title in the Open tournament held in honor of the healing priest and presented by Asiatraders Corp. with Slazenger and Dunlop as official balls.

Tierro and Patrombon later demolished Mark Alcoseba and Joseph Arcilla, 6-2, 6-4, to advance to the finals against Anasta and Johnny Arcilla, who trounced Frank Encarnacion and Leander Lazaro, 6-1, 6-4, in the men’s doubles of the event sponsored by Palawan Pawnshop headed by president/CEO Bobby Castro and sanctioned by the Unified Tennis Philippines.

Rogan and Bambi Zoleta, on the other hand, ripped Monivic Santos and Vitaliano, 6-2, 6-0, to reach the women’s doubles finals against siblings Frances and Regina Santiago, who shocked Velez and Alexie Santos, 6-1, 6-2.

In juniors play, Macie Carlos booted out top seed Denise Bernardo, 6-3, 6-2, to advance to the girls’ 16-U finals against Gab Zoleta, who scored a 1-0(ret.) win over second seed Julia Ignacio, while John David Velez romped past Exequiel Jucutan, 6-2, 6-3, to arrange a title duel with Joshua Molina, who crushed Marc Jarata, 6-3, 6-0, in the boys’ 16-U category.

Others who made it to the finals of the tournament, backed by UTP, including PPS-PEPP, Cebuana Lhuillier, Wilson, Toby’s, Dunlop, Slazenger and B-Meg, were Jenaila Prulla and Ignacio (14-U), Casey Padilla (girls’ 12-U), Carson Bagadiong and Joshua Diva (boys’ 12-U) and Prince Lim and Hadassa Pascua (10-unisex).

Meanwhile, this year’s PPS-PEPP calendar will feature nine other festival Open tournaments and 40 age-groupers spread in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao. For details, call 09154046464.