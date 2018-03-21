Vendors oppose market privatization

LIPA CITY, Batangas: Hundreds of market vendors flocked to the Lipa City Hall on Monday afternoon for a public hearing opposing the proposed privatization of the management and operation of the city’s public market.

Abi Leynes, Lipa City Public Market spokesman, said they are unsure why Mayor Meynard Sabili is pushing for the market’s management contracting when there is no compelling reason to do so.

“We are not against progress that the city government wants for us but the manner in which they want to carry this out, by privatizing the management of the public market, is not the solution,” he said.

City councilor Oweng de Castro, chairman of the Committee on Market Enterprise, Lipa City Mayor Meynard Sabili sent a letter to the city council asking them to authorize him to enter into a management contract for the market operation.

“What vendors had in mind was privatization of the market, I said it is only market management that will be in private hands. The private contractor will pay the city, there will be no displacement, they will have no authority when it comes to hiring and price increase,” de Castro said.

The councilor, however, readily admitted that Mayor Sabili has not given them any details and an earlier resolution had been issued denying the chief executive’s request.

“The mayor has not shown us anything that is why the councilors are angry. The first resolution was denied because just like in Congress, that is a numbers game.” The Mayor filed a motion for reconsideration. Now we have the numbers,” De Castro added.

In a city council session held last February 27, with seven voting in favor, Resolution No. 94 was issued revoking an earlier approval the body gave on February 6.

“Now Therefore, be it resolved as it is hereby resolved to revoke Resolution No. 50, series of 2018, otherwise known as “Resolution authorizing the local chief executive to enter into a contract with any private entity for the management and operation of the Lipa City public market including the parking building, subject to the ratification of the Sangguniang Panlungsod” the document read.

In his appeal to the city council, Sabili said “A partnership in pursuit of a genuine and effective management program and accountability to the public interest is what counts most, not the issue as to the form of ownership.”

Leynes admitted they made speculations in the absence of the details of the contract as to how the privatization of management would affect the plight of the vendors. The committee hearing lasted for two hours with vendors leaving empty handed as their questions remain unanswered due to the absence of city department heads who did not heed the committee’s invitation.